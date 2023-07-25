Several nonprofits receive $4,000 grants

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local nonprofit organizations were given some much needed help on Tuesday.









The Jackson Bowling and Skating Family Fun Center partnered with the Community Foundation of West Tennessee to donate $28,000 to seven local nonprofits here in Jackson.

The Family Fun Center held an official check presentation Tuesday to award the funds to RIFA, the STAR Center, CASA, the Boys and Girls Club, WRAP, All Saints Immigration Services, and Jonah Affordable Housing Organization.

Each nonprofit was presented with a check for $4,000 to help them continue their invaluable work in our community.

“Any time that we can help causes that are helping those who are struggling in our community, it’s a great day for our community,” said Frank McMeen, the President of the Community Foundation of West Tennessee.

The Family Fun Center made the donations in celebration of their 28th anniversary in business.

