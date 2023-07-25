THP looks for next recruits, offers bonus for Memphis area

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for new troopers, and they want you to know it could be you.

The THP says they are in need of troopers for the Shelby County area, and beyond.

Sgt. Rico Mazique says that their pay scale is currently up to $65,000 a year, and there is a $10,000 incentive for those looking to work in the greater Memphis area.

If you are unsure if you would be fit for the role of a Tennessee State Trooper, they are hosting an open house on Wednesday.

“Well, the message I have for those that are unsure or my be on the fence about joining the highway patrol is: If you are ready to make a difference and you are ready to make a difference in the State of Tennessee or the community in which you live, come on and give the Tennessee Highway Patrol a shot,” Mazique said.

He mentioned that there are more options than just patrolling, like criminal investigations, special ops, and commercial motor vehicles.

“You know if you live in the Jackson area, if you live in a county that adjoins, that touches the Memphis district, you will still be available to that $10,000 incentive to come work Shelby County as well,” Mazique said.

The open house will be at the Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters in Memphis from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The headquarters can be found at 6348 Summer Avenue in Memphis.

You can go ahead and get the application process started online. You can also email thp.recruitment@tn.gov for more information.

You can find more news from across the state here.