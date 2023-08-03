Man arrested for alleged sex crime involving child in McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested in McNairy County following an alleged sex crime involving a child.

According to an incident report from the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Jose Alejandro Cabrera was taken into custody in July.

The report states that on April 7, 2023, a deputy made contact with two individuals who claimed that a four-year-old child informed them that Cabrera had touched her inappropriately.

According to the report, the Sheriff’s Office contacted the Department of Children Services to report the incident, and Cabrera was later arrested on the morning of July 7 on the charge of rape of a child.

According to the McNairy County Circuit Court and General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office, Cabrera has since been indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The Clerk’s Office says Cabrera’s arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on August 17 in McNairy County Circuit Court.

