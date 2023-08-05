Flooding leads to State of Emergency declaration in a local county

OBION CO. Tenn.— Flooding causes state of emergency declaration.

Obion County Mayor, Steve Carr has issued a declaration of a local State of Emergency effective immediately for Obion county. The declaration comes following severe flooding that occurred after days of heavy rains plummeted the area. The flooding left many people with flooded homes.

The State of Emergency began Friday, August 4, and will continue until noon Monday, August 7. The declaration includes the entire Obion County area and according to Mayor Carr, “is necessary to safeguard the life and property of its citizens.” It was also put in place to “provide orderly governmental control and coordination of emergency operations.”

You can view the State of Emergency Declaration below.

http://

To view pictures of the flooding around West TN, click here.

For more local news happening around West TN, click here.