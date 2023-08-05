It’s fair season in West TN! Find your fun!
All over West Tennessee fair season is starting up with rides, music, delicious fair foods, rodeos, demolition derbies and much more!
Here is a list of fairs happening all across West TN. Don’t miss out on the fun!
- Benton County Fair – July 31 – August 5 at 187 Natchez Trace Road in Camden
- Weakley County Fair – August 2 – 5 at 5469 Highway 22 in Gleason
- Carroll County Fair – August 9 – 12 at 201 Fairgrounds Road in Huntingdon
- Henry County Fair – August 11 – 19 at 517 Royal Oak Drive in Paris
- Obion County Fair – August 19 – 26 at 1711 E. Church Street in Union City
- Decatur County Fair – August 21 – 26 at 1925 Highway 641 South in Parsons
- Gibson County Fair – August 28 – September 2 at 1242 South Manufacturer’s Row in Trenton
- Delta Fair – September 1 – 10 at 7777 Walnut Grove Road in Memphis
- Dyer County Fair – September 4 – 9 at 296 James Rice Boulevard in Dyersburg
- Henderson County Fair – September 11 – 16 at 106 First Street in Lexington
- West TN State Fair – September 12 – 19 at 800 South Highland Avenue in Jackson
- Lauderdale County Fair – September 13 – 16 at 794 Co-Op Drive in Halls
- Hardin County Fair – September 18 -23 at 665 Clifton Road in Savannah
