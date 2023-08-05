Local town offers an updated spot for pickleball/tennis players

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.— Pickleball players rejoice…grand re-opening of new courts held in local town.

According to Brownsville-Haywood County Parks and Recreation, a grand re-opening was held this week to welcome players to the newly updated tennis/pickleball courts.

A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday, August 3, at noon to celebrate the re-opening of the Betty Lee Watson Tennis and Pickleball Courts at College Hill.

You can view photos and more from the ribbon cutting event below.

Pickleball has become America’s fastest growing sport with an estimated 36,000,000 Americans playing the sport in 2023.

For those living in and around the Haywood Co. area and looking for a place to play, the newly updated courts are located at 127 Grand Avenue in Brownsville.

To find out more visit the Brownsville-Haywood County Parks and Recreation Facebook page here.

