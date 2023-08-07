Jackson man arrested in connection to Gibson County robbery

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man wanted for armed robbery in Milan was arrested following a pursuit.

According to the Covington Police Department, on Friday around 1 p.m., a license plate reader picked up a vehicle entering the city that was “associated with the suspect of an armed robbery of a convenient store in Milan.”

The department says that they located the vehicle on Highway 51 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver “refused to stop and fled through streets and roads across north Covington and then continued into Lauderdale County.”

Covington police say that the Ripley Police Department was able to block the roadway and end the pursuit, which lead to the capture of Armoni Hall, 25, of Jackson.

Investigators found cash, a mask, and a cell phone from the inside the vehicle, according to the department.

After being taken to the Tipton County Criminal Justice Center, he was found to also have 2.1 grams of marijuana in his underwear.

Hall faces charges of felony evading arrest while endangering others, and introduction of contraband in a penal institution.

The department says that he is being held without bond until arraignment on Monday, and in Milan, he will have additional charges surrounding the aggravated robbery.

The department says that Hall was also on Federal Probation, and that additional federal charges are being sought by detectives.

