Nonprofit hosts expansion meeting in Trenton

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some West Tennessee children in foster care can soon rely on a nurturing home while they wait for a foster care placement.

A local nonprofit organization held a meeting Monday evening to provide updates on a project that will provide physical and emotional support to children who need it the most.

Isaiah 117 House held an expansion meeting at the First Baptist Church in Trenton to discuss the progress on a home project that has been approved in West Tennessee.

“The house that we’re working on is located in Gibson County. It’s in Trenton, Tennessee, which is close to the DCS office in the courthouse. We are currently building a new home, and we’ll start that this fall,” said Jennifer Milam, the Expansion Coordinator for Isaiah 117 House.

This home will provide a safe and loving environment for children who are removed from their homes out of concern for their welfare.

“The Isaiah 117 House is a home to defend the orphans. This is a place where children can go after removal day – one of the worst days of their life – and be lavishly loved when they walk through our red door,” said April Trimmer, a member of Core Team.

The organization is looking for volunteers and ways to expand their team.

“If you’re interested in that, you can find us and follow us on Facebook. It’s Isaiah 117 House – Gibson, Tennessee – Gibson, Dyer, and Crockett County,” Milam said.

Meetings will be held monthly to keep the public updated on the organization’s progress.

“Our next expansion meeting is September 11. We meet on the second Monday of the month. We meet at First Baptist Church in the fellowship hall at 6 o’clock. So, you can come to find out house information, updates, and ways to volunteer and help,” Milam said.

For more information or to donate, you can visit their website at isaiah117house.com.

