Northside Medical Clinic joins West Tennessee Medical Group’s Primary Care Providers

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Medical Group announces Northside Medical Clinic is joining its multi-specialty medical group.

A press release states for 40 years, Northside Medical Clinic has been providing high quality primary care to patients in West Tennessee, and physicians Dr. Tim Hayden and Dr. Elizabeth Londino will continue to provide services at 31 Hughes Drive in Jackson.

“We look forward to partnering with West Tennessee Medical Group to continue caring for our patients in the same compassionate way we have for the past several decades,” said Dr. Hayden.

“West Tennessee Healthcare and Northside Medical Clinic physicians have worked collaboratively for many years. We value our relationship and are pleased to have these primary care providers joining our team,” said Darrell King, Vice-President, West Tennessee Medical Group. “We believe this collaboration will improve access to primary care throughout the region.”

Northside Medical Clinic is located at 31 Hughes Drive in Jackson, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at (731) 668-2800.

“West Tennessee Medical Group is proud to expand our access to our primary care locations by adding Northside Medical Clinic. Our medical group is excited for the opportunity to work alongside the highly skilled team of providers and employees of Northside Medical who share our mission of providing exceptional care to its patients,” said Anna Tetleton-Burns, Executive Director, West Tennessee Medical Group.

Click here to learn more about West Tennessee Medical Group, or here to learn more about West Tennessee Healthcare.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.