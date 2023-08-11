Mostly Sunny And Warmer Today, Storms This Weekend

Weather Update: Friday August 11 —

Good morning West Tennessee. A quiet start to the morning. skies were mostly cloudy before sunrise along with some areas of dense fog. Skies have rapidly cleared giving way to mainly sunny skies as the morning inversion has broke. Temps will be a bit warmer overall today climbing into the mid 80s by about lunch time, then further warming towards 90°F later this afternoon. No precipitation is expected, at least any widespread precipitation through this evening. However, as a warm front starts to lift north out of north-central Mississippi, Northwesterly flow will be re-establish by Saturday morning. There are a couple disturbances guidance continues hint will move through by daybreak Saturday morning. There is a Marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather associated with the potential wave. The main threat through late morning will likely be straight line winds. Of course all of that will be accompany with heavy rain and frequent lightning. storminess should clear as warm font lifts north of I-40 by Saturday afternoon. It will however mean a rather humid and hot back half of the day Saturday thru Saturday evening.



