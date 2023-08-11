US Marshal discusses arrest of wanted man at border

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who had been evading law enforcement and fled the country after a shooting at a local apartment complex has been apprehended and is now in custody.

On April 14, 2023, a hooded individual carrying a handgun confronted three people outside the Camelia Trace apartment complex, attempting to rob them.

When the victims resisted, the situation escalated. Jackson Police Department responded, and the two victims captured on video were transported to hospitals by helicopter.

JPD subsequently issued an arrest warrant for the suspect seen in the video, identified as Jeraldo Ascencio Pacheco, on charges of two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Following the discovery that Pacheco hailed from Bells, the JPD enlisted the help of U.S. Marshals to track down the suspect, according to U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

“Once we learned he had fled the US after the incident, we sought assistance from the U.S. Embassy and Customs and Border Patrol,” Miller said.

Pacheco was apprehended on August 10 at the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo, Texas, by Border Patrol officers.

Miller explained that Pacheco was attempting to re-enter the United States.

“With him in custody, the wheels of justice can now start turning. He will have his court date, and hopefully, justice will be served for the shooting victims,” Miller said.

Pacheco is presently held at the Webb County Texas Jail.

He is anticipated to be extradited back to Tennessee to face the charges.

