August programs at the Jackson Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages.

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy this month. Check out all the library has to offer.

This month’s activities for adults include:

Computer Classes: Privacy & Security

August 23 at 11:00 a.m. In this class, learn how to protect yourself online.

BookTok Book Talks

August 22 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month we will talk about what we’ve been reading lately!

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

August 18th at 3:30 p.m. Come to the Library’s Makerspace and try your hand at making a board game. Participants will use parts of other board games and reskinning them to your interests, you can create something new and more fun than the original! Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on August 3 & 17. Join in for fun playing all sorts of board games. Game nights also include a session of D&D, call Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register.

Tai Chi

Every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. on August 15, 22 & 29. Join others for this graceful form of exercise.

Stitching Hour

Every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. on August 15, 22 & 29. Join others in knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, and other textile skills.

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)

Every Monday at 11:00 a.m. on August 14, 21 & 28. Join in for arts and crafts while enjoying music or a podcast.

Yoga Class

Every Monday at 4:30 p.m. on August 14, 21 & 28. Join others and explore the benefits of yoga in this weekly class.

Unique Line Dance

Every Monday at 6:00 p.m. on August 14, 21 & 28. Come in for a great hour of exercise with this unique line dance class.

Jackson Writer’s Club

Every 2nd and 4th Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on August 10 & 24. Join other writers for mini-lessons and practice writing. Share some knowledge and gain new skills. Writers of all levels are welcome!

This month’s activities for teens include:

Brown Bag Book Club

Every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. on August 16, 23 & 30 Tweens and teens can bring lunch and join in for a book club.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

August 18 at 3:30 p.m. in the Library’s Makerspace. Participants can learn how to make their own board game. Using old game board pieces and reskinning for a new game. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Marvel Club

Join us every third Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on August 19. Join other fans for Marvel related crafts, discussion, movies and more.

K-POP Club

Every fourth Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on August 26. Come join others to listen to some of your favorite K-POP artists. Play games, snack, craft, or just hang out with other fans!

BookTok Book Talks

3:00 pm on August 22 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Join in for a teen/adult book club. This month’s chat will cover what we’ve been reading lately!

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on August 3 & 17. Join in for all sorts of board games. For D&D registration, please contact Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov.

This month’s activities for children include:

Story Time at the Main Library

Every Mondays, Tuesdays, & Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in August. Join in for stories, songs, fun, and time spent with friends.

World Honey Bee Day

August 14, 15, 17, buzz into the library for stories and a chance to show appreciation for the hardest little workers in the world.

National Dog Day

August 21, 22, 24, The library is full of wonderful books about doggies. We’ll read a few, make a craft, & maybe even meet a furry friend!

National Beach Day

August 28, 29, 31, Well, if you aren’t lucky enough to be sitting on the beach this week, come to story time. We won’t have sand or surf, but there will be plenty of fun,. Make some friends, and check outs some books about the ocean.

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

August 18 at 3:30 pm in the Library’s Makerspace. Come create your own board game using old game pieces and more. Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

The Jackson Madison County Library main branch is located at 433 E. Lafayette St. in downtown Jackson.

And to find out more visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.