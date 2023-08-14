AM Showers/Storms, PM Sun/Clouds Hot/Humid

Weather Update: Monday, August 14 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Showers and storms continue especially along and north of I-40 this morning. There are a pair of weak disturbances moving into the Ohio Valley while maintaining a couple lines of showers and embedded storms. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for Carroll, Gibson, Henry and Weakley counties where 1-2 inches of rain has fallen as a result of some training of storms. The parent surface cold front will move into West Tennessee by lunchtime, it will eventually usher in some much cooler and less humid air tonight that will last well into the week. south and east of the front, it will still end up being pretty hot an humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°F. Heat index may climb into the 98-105°F range outside of any isolated storms that may develop this afternoon along the front.

