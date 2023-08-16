1 killed in FBI-involved shooting; neighbor shares what he saw

HENDERSON, Tenn. — There was an FBI-involved shooting on Sanford Street in Henderson Wednesday morning.

FBI-involved shooting on Sanford Street in Henderson

FBI-involved shooting on Sanford Street in Henderson

FBI-involved shooting on Sanford Street in Henderson

FBI-involved shooting on Sanford Street in Henderson

A neighbor provided some details about what they heard in the early hours of the morning.

“I was woken up at about six o’clock this morning. I heard a loud bang. Then I heard a couple more. I heard the loudspeakers, ‘Come out with your hands up. We’re the FBI. We’re not going anywhere.’ Before I knew it, I was coming out to see what was going on and watched them bust out their windows. I reckon they got him in there,” said Alex Morris, a neighbor.

The FBI released a statement around 9:30 a.m. They state that they are reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred this morning at about 6:40 a.m.

The FBI SWAT team was conducting an arrest operation in Henderson. They mentioned that the subject is deceased and that they take all of these officer-involved shootings very seriously.

They have no further information at this time.

Neighbors report that the FBI was on the scene approximately 30 minutes before local law enforcement arrived.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Find more local news here.