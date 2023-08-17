Areas of Morning Fog, Then Sunny And Warmer

Weather Update: Thursday, August 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another quiet and cool start to the morning. Temps are hovering in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Surface high pressure is moving east right along the border between Kentucky and Tennessee. It is located between Bowling Green, KY and Clarksville, TN as of 6:00 AM. Clear skies and calms winds along with near 100% saturation near the surface is leading to areas of patchy fog. Fog should burn off/lift by 9:00 AM. That will give way to abundant sunshine today, certainly more than the last couple days. Temps will warm into the mid 80s at the warmest point of the afternoon. That is still around 5 degrees cooler than average. Clouds will start to move back in later tonight, mainly after midnight as a dry cold front approaches from the north. Not expecting much if any precipitation associated with the front, but we’ll have the clouds at least for the first half of the day Friday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

