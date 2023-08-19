Shiloh National Military Park announces upcoming hike

SHILOH, Tenn.—A local national park announces a new ranger led hike.

On Saturday August 26, a ranger led hike will be held at Shiloh National Military Park.

Ranger Timothy Arnold will lead Tuttle’s Brigade hike from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

The two mile hike will follow Tuttle’s Union Brigade, their movements, and actions during the Battle of Shiloh.

Reservations are required to sign up for the hike by calling the Shiloh Visitor Center at (731) 689-5696, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The group will meet at Tour Stop #10, the Hornets’ Nest, at 10:00 a.m. It is recommended to wear proper footwear, bring insect repellent and water.

For more information on activities at Shiloh National Military Park, visit www.nps.gov/shil, find them on Facebook at facebook.com/shilohnmp, or follow them on Twitter @ShilohNPS.