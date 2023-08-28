Local library gives details on upcoming events, programs

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local library shared details on upcoming events and programs.

The Chester County Library is getting ready for fall with a few upcoming events.

Their annual Library Card Sign-up Month, as well as their first Friends of the Library meeting will start the month of September.

They also offer a variety of technology training to help you gain a basic understanding of useful programs.

“Sign up for their first library card or just update their card. So even if they have a card, come in, tell us they want to update it, new address, phone number, email address, and they’re entered in a drawing. For the kids it’s going to be things like elemental is our theme. So we have got three different elemental novels and so they’ll be entered in for prizes like that, snacks, library swag. And then for the adults we’ve got drawings for several different bestseller books and different things like that so basically anyone who’ll update their card or come in and get a card can be entered into those drawings,” said Savannah Gilbert, the library director.

They are also finalizing some halloween programs and activities

For more updates, head over to their website.

