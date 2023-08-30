Crews respond to fire near University of Memphis Lambuth

The fire occurred near the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus, shutting down Lambuth Boulevard for a brief period of time.

We received a call from a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster about a large emergency personnel response near the Madison Academic Magnet High School.

When we arrived on scene, we saw the Jackson Fire Department, the Jackson Police Department and EMS services.

The police had Lambuth Boulevard blocked off and were redirecting traffic around the street and the firefighters were still moving in and out of the residence with fire hoses.

While at the scene we spoke to security and police from the University of Memphis Lambuth, and the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

According to them, they arrived on scene first and opened the doors of an apartment that was on fire.

Shortly after, the firefighters arrived and began working on reducing the blaze.

“According to the battalion chief that was on duty, the fire was actually coming through the roof when they got there. And they had a common attic space and they were able to get into the adjacent apartments and contain the fire,” said Jackson Fire Chief Don Friddle.

Friddle said the fire damaged three apartments and two more that received smoke damage.

“Firefighters did a good job, made a good interior, aggressive, attack on it and were able to save the additional apartments and also the adjacent structure to it,” Friddle said.

There were no injuries reported from this fire and Lambuth Boulevard was reopened around an hour and a half after the fire was first reported.

Friddle said they they believe the fire started via a stove in one of the apartments. However, it is still under investigation.

