Local church ministers to its congregation, community one meal at a time

MILAN, Tenn.–A church is helping its community through a meal ministry.

It’s held by the First United Methodist Church in the city of Milan.

Men from the church prepare meals ahead of their Wednesday Bible study, not just for their members present but also for those who are home bound and unable to attend.

The church has been doing this for several years and there’s a lot of teamwork involved to get it done.

“It takes a lot of hands, but that’s what we’re called to do is to provide and help and assist people who stand in need, and we’re glad to be able to do that,” said Pastor Marty Arnold of Milan’s First United Methodist Church.

Pastor Arnold says it’s important for members to know they’re still part of the church, even if they can’t be there physically.