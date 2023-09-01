Football Friday Night: Week 3 Scores

It is the third week of football here in West Tennessee! See final scores below:

Liberty 0

South Side 36

Lexington 10

Crockett County 37

USJ 28

TCA 19

Camden Central 31

JCM 14

Riverside 42

Peabody 10

South Gibson 18

Hardin County 48

Harding Academy 7

Humboldt 6

Westview 42

Scotts Hill 0

Gibson County 42

Milan 6

Bruceton 36

Gleason 56

Adamsville 21

Huntingdon 28

McKenzie 29

Chester County 12

Oakland 48

Haywood County 6

Middleton 0

Memphis Academy 52

Covington 0

Dyersburg 24

Dyer County 7

Union City 20

Springfield

Henry County

Bolivar Central

Ripley

JCS 28

Goodpasture Christian 20

Halls 14

Greenfield 41

Lake County 22

Dresden 43

Fayette Academy

McNairy

North Side 25

Obion County 35

Tipton Rosemark 21

South Fulton 14

West Carroll 14

First Assembly Christian 19

Trezevant 0

Ensworth 55