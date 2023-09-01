Football Friday Night: Week 3 Scores
It is the third week of football here in West Tennessee! See final scores below:
Liberty 0
South Side 36
Lexington 10
Crockett County 37
USJ 28
TCA 19
Camden Central 31
JCM 14
Riverside 42
Peabody 10
South Gibson 18
Hardin County 48
Harding Academy 7
Humboldt 6
Westview 42
Scotts Hill 0
Gibson County 42
Milan 6
Bruceton 36
Gleason 56
Adamsville 21
Huntingdon 28
McKenzie 29
Chester County 12
Oakland 48
Haywood County 6
Middleton 0
Memphis Academy 52
Covington 0
Dyersburg 24
Dyer County 7
Union City 20
Springfield
Henry County
Bolivar Central
Ripley
JCS 28
Goodpasture Christian 20
Halls 14
Greenfield 41
Lake County 22
Dresden 43
Fayette Academy
McNairy
North Side 25
Obion County 35
Tipton Rosemark 21
South Fulton 14
West Carroll 14
First Assembly Christian 19
Trezevant 0
Ensworth 55