Football Friday Night: Week 3 Scores

Tristyn Stoop,

It is the third week of football here in West Tennessee! See final scores below:

Liberty 0
South Side 36

Lexington 10
Crockett County 37

USJ 28
TCA 19

Camden Central 31
JCM 14

Riverside 42
Peabody 10

South Gibson 18

Hardin County 48

Harding Academy 7
Humboldt 6

Westview 42

Scotts Hill 0

Gibson County 42
Milan 6

Bruceton 36
Gleason 56

Adamsville 21
Huntingdon 28

McKenzie 29
Chester County 12

Oakland 48
Haywood County 6

Middleton 0
Memphis Academy 52

Covington 0
Dyersburg 24

Dyer County 7
Union City 20

Springfield
Henry County

Bolivar Central
Ripley

JCS 28
Goodpasture Christian 20

Halls 14
Greenfield 41

Lake County 22
Dresden 43

Fayette Academy
McNairy

North Side 25
Obion County 35

Tipton Rosemark 21
South Fulton 14

West Carroll 14
First Assembly Christian 19

Trezevant 0
Ensworth 55 

 

Categories: Football Friday Nights, Sports Final Scores

