Local DAR to Commemorate Constitution Week

JACKSON, Tenn.—DAR to commemorate Constitution Week.

Constitution Week is celebrated every year on September 17-23, and the Jackson-Madison Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) have events planned to honor this special time.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter NSDAR invites all Jackson-Madison County area schools, businesses, and individuals to participate in “Bells Across America” celebrating the 236th Anniversary of the U.S. Constitution’s signing on September 17, 1787.

The DAR asks for everyone to ring bells of any size or type to let the sound of freedom ring throughout the city and country at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17.

Also on Thursday, September 21, at 2:00 p.m. The DAR will commemorate national Constitutional Week with a special reading of the Bill of Rights at VFW Post 6496 located at 285 Airways Blvd in Jackson.

Jackson-Madison Chapter NSDAR will also read the first 10 Amendments to the U.S. Constitution during its monthly chapter meetings and will welcome special guests Jackson City Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor A.J. Massey. The readings will be followed by the ringing of bells to celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.

The NSDAR was founded to promote patriotism, preserve history, and support better education for America’s youth. There are more than 185,000 members throughout chapters worldwide.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter was founded in 1901 and remains not only one of the most active but also one of the oldest chapters in Tennessee.

For more information on the DAR, visit www.DAR.org and to learn more about the Jackson-Madison Chapter, visit www.tndar.org/~jacksonmadison.

