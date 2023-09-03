September programs at the Jackson Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages.

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for teens and children to enjoy this month. Check out all the library has to offer.

This month’s activities for teens include:

Teen Advisory Board

Join us every first Thursday at 4:30 pm on September 6. Join TAB to meet other teens, help plan events, and even help choose books and materials for the Teen Room.

Teen Arts and Crafts (for Teens)

Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on September 9. Come get crafty using our collection of arts and supplies.

Marvel Club

Join us every third Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on September 16. Join other fans for Marvel related crafts, discussion, movies and more.

K-POP Club

Every fourth Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on September 23. Come join others to listen to some of your favorite K-POP artists. Play games, snack, craft, or just hang out with other fans!

BookTok Book Talks

3:00 p.m. on September 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Join in for a teen/adult book club. This month’s chat will cover Circe by Madeline Miller.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on September 7 & 21. Join in for all sorts of board games.

This month’s activities for children include:

Story Time at the Main Library

Every Mondays, Tuesdays, & Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in September. For ages 5 and under. Join in for stories, songs, fun, and time spent with friends.

Nat’l Read a Book Day

On September 5 and 7, at 10:30 a.m. Come join Ms. Jennifer for some of her favorites books and take home a few of your own.

Coding Club

Join us every first Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on September 7. Meet fellow programmers and build your coding skills. Make games, animations, and more, all with code. Geared towards ages 10 and up.

Pokémon Trading Card Swap

Join us on Saturday, September 9 from 11:00 -1:00 p.m. Trade cards from everyone’s favorite pocket monster game, Pokémon.

Nat’l Make a Hat Day

Join us at 10:30 a.m. on September 11, 12, 14 in reading books all about hats , try some on and make one to take home.

Strega Nona Story Time

Join us Saturday, September 16 at 10:30 am. for a special story time featuring our children’s Big Read picture book selection, Strega Nona, by Tomie dePaola. Fun all ages program.

Nat’l Pepperoni Pizza Day

Join us at 10:30 a.m. on September 18, 19, 21 for fun books, songs, a pizza themed craft.

World Dream Day

Join us at 10:30 a.m. for the story time of your dreams on September 25, 26, 28.

NEW! Crazy Eight’s Math Club

Join us on Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. on September 5, 12, 19, & 26 for a fun math club for grades 3 -5! Play games and do activities to develop math skills.

Brown Bag Book Club

Join us every Wednesday at 12:00 pm. on September 6, 13, 20 & 27. Tweens and teens are welcome to bring a sack lunch and join us for a book club.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm. on September 7 & 21. Come play board games of all kinds! We have anything from chess, checkers, D&D and Settlers of Catan.

Family Book Club for Homeschoolers

Every Wednesday at 10:30-12:00 p.m. on September 6, 13, 20 & 27. Bob by Wendy Mass.

Family Book Club

Join us on the last Thursday of the month, September 28 at 4:00. Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren. Families with children of any age sign up with Ms. Jennifer & borrow the book. You’ll read aloud together at home, then come to book club to discuss the book, craft, play, and make new friends.

Young Writers Program (NaNoWriMo)

Join us every Thursday at 4:00 pm. September 14, 21 & 28. For ages 11-16. Join us as we embark on a 12 week creative writing curriculum, to prepare for writing your own novel during National Novel Writing Month in November.

The Jackson Madison County Library main branch is located at 433 E. Lafayette St. in downtown Jackson.

And to find out more visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.