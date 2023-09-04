Partly Cloudy With A Few Isolated Storms

Weather Update: Monday, September 4 —

Good Morning West Tennessee and Happy Labor Day. We have a quiet and rather warm/humid morning underway with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We are still situated under a large and broad ridge which has been driving the temps warmer over the course of the holiday weekend. However, even with that there’s been a persistence of clouds in the afternoons. they have helped out by slowing the rate at which we warmed. Today will be slightly different as the parent upper level low that has been associated with the clouds moves off the the northeast thru the middle Mississippi River Valley. The added pocket of cool air aloft will fuel a few isolated storms today, though the better coverage of storms will tend to be west of Highway 45 E/W.



