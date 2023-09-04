‘Starts With Us’ movement holds roundtable talk

JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Starts With Us” movement hosted a roundtable talk to discuss gun safety in Tennessee.

Following the Covenant Elementary School shooting, Tennesseans rallied together to have a group discussion regarding gun safety with citizens solutions.

This round table discussion was hosted in Franklin, comprising of people from different backgrounds from the state.

Jackson-Madison County School System’s own Alyssa Pearman was a member of this conversation.

Joining this conversation was important to her due to the death of two students from North Side High School.

“There was a shooting on the bypass and all of the students that were in the car were North Side students. Two of them that were killed were North Side students and one of them I had in class. And when that happens, I made it a point to try and get a seat at any table to address what is happening in our community because that was very heart breaking and eye opening. So with that, I met with Oliva Abernethy, who is our District 2 county commissioner,” Pearman said.

Pearman also mentioned that she had the full support from the school system to join this table discussion

She shared what topics the group were able to talk through.

“We focus on youth and education resources for communities bringing forth justice and retributions for those who were convicted as felons to get their rights restored. And that really was the base of our conversations, and just with my background, I focus more on the youth and mental health side of it,” Pearman said.

Lawmakers are meeting at the capitol to come to a resolution following Gov. Bill Lee’s special session.

