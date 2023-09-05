Crips gang member receives collective 44 year sentence

JACKSON, Tenn. — The District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a member of the Crips has received a sentence.

The news release says that Devin Jerrod Long, 32, of Jackson, was arrested by Jackson police back in June of 2020 for possession of heroin with intent to sell/deliver and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The release says Long, a confirmed member of the Crips, has several prior felonies, including possession of schedule VI control substance with intent to sell/deliver, possession of scheduled IV controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and two convictions for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

The release says while he was on bond in December of 2020, Long was arrested again by Jackson police and charged with several more felony drug offenses, including possession of heroin with intent to sell/deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony. They say he remained in custody after the second arrest.

He was later indicted for both incidents by a Madison County Grand Jury in January of 2022, and on August 14 of this year, Long entered a plea for both.

The release says that he received 17 consecutive years for the June arrest, and 27 for the December arrest.

