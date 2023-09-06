Sheriff gives update on events inside the Madison County Jail

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – Madison County Sheriff Julian Wiser shared an update regarding various exciting events at the Madison County Jail.

He says 25 male inmates have successfully graduated from chaplain Ronald Benton’s 12 step “Walking With Jesus Christ” program.

There are also three new women’s ministries going strong. On top of that, Judge Don Allen’s “Life’s Healing Choices” programs have returned.

Lastly, volunteers who meet three times a week are finally able to resume visits after a three year layoff due to COVID-19.

“Trying to make better decisions and break negative patterns. Change my life, be a better father and son,” said Carlos Jarmon, an inmate.

“My next step is to be there with my family. I have two little boys: seven and 10,” said Christopher Zigler, an inmate. “I want to lift them up like I’ve been lifted up and show them what I’ve been taught.”

Inmates expressed gratefulness at having multiple opportunities to initiate change in their lives.

