Snapchat implements new safety protections for teens

JACKSON, Tenn. — For most people, social media is used pretty regularly in some form, and those that are interacting with Snapchat can expect some updated safety measures.

“Snapchat is meant for talking to real friends, and we want to really make sure that they can do that in a safe and healthy way,” said Nona Yadegar, Director of Design at Snapchat.

If you are not familiar with Snapchat, here are some features that helps set the app apart according to the director of design.

“The app opens to a camera, not to a feed of viral content, friend lists are private, so people can’t see who your friends are,” Yadegar said. “And then in order to communicate, teens need to be mutual friends, with the person that they’re talking to. So they can’t just, you know, talk to any random person.”

For parents that are looking for tips on online safety with the app, the company has created a new resource.

“I think it’s really important to talk to your kids about online safety,” said Yadegar. “Research shows that teens who talk to their parents or other trusted caregivers about staying safe online have a safer experience on our new website parents.snapchat.com. There’s access to resources about online safety and about Snapchat more generally.”

She also shared they have parental tools called “Family Center” that allow parents to see who their teens have talked to, and who they’re friends with in addition to certain content controls.

Click here to access Snapchat’s parent resource and learn more.

