Football Friday Night: Week 5 Final Scores

It is already week five of Football Friday Nights, and we have a list of final scores below:

Manassas

TCA

Hardin County 38

North Side 7

Fayette Academy

JCS

South Gibson

USJ

Milan

JCM

Peabody

Gibson County

Greenfield

Gleason

Crockett County

Huntingdon

McKenzie

Scotts Hill

Memphis BA

Lexington

South Side 0

Chester County 27

Westview

Dyer County

Humboldt

Dresden

Camden Central

Riverside

Hunters Lane

Henry County

McNairy Central 14

Dyersburg 52

Lake County

Halls

Ripley

Liberty Tech

Middleton

Adamsville

South Fulton

Union City

Tipton Rosemark

Harding

Collinwood

Bruceton

Covington

Bolivar Central

Haywood County

Obion County

West Carroll

Houston County