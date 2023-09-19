Trenton City Hall evacuated, employee ‘fell ill’ after suspicious mail received

TRENTON, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a local City Hall was evacuated after receiving suspicious mail.

According to a press release from the West Tennessee Drug Task Force (28th, 29th, 30th Districts), on Tuesday, Trenton Mayor Tony Burress notified Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson that the office had received a parcel of mail, and that an employee immediately fell ill after opening the envelope.

The release states Chief Cusson contacted Task Force Director Johnie Carter requesting assistance, and City Hall was evacuated pending the Task Force’s arrival.

According to the release, agents suited up with specialized equipment and retrieved the evidence from a desk inside of City Hall. The release says the evidence was packaged, sealed and moved to a secure area, while the office was sprayed with a chemical used to neutralize certain compounds.

The employee was evaluated by the Trenton Fire Department, the release says, and they refused to be transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the Task Force is working with numerous local, state and federal agencies in this investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

“We are glad that no one was more seriously hurt and that we were able to assist Trenton as they are a valuable member of our Task Force.” Said Carter. He also added that, “We are treating this very seriously and we will utilize all of our resources and partnerships to investigate and if warranted, prosecute the person(s) responsible to the fullest extent.”

According to the release, the office of the 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee is prosecuting the case.

