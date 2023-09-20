7th Jacob Barker Music Fest set for October 6-7

JACKSON, Tenn. – The seventh annual Jacob Barker Music Festival is right around the corner!

Ronnie Barker and his wife are volunteers for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This music festival is an opportunity to raise money to be able to sponsor a child through Make-A-Wish.

They have been over to sponsor five wishes so far, and this festival will help continue the work.

“The music fest is a weekend to celebrate Make-A-Wish. We raise enough money each year to sponsor a child through the Make-A-Wish Mid-South office, which is in Memphis. The child is from West Tennessee somewhere. Maybe Trenton, maybe Dyersburg, but they will be from West Tennessee,” said Ronnie Barker.

Jumpers, face paint, food, music and so much more. Barker says if you ask anyone who has been to the festival before, they will say it is a blast.

Ronnie Barker says the main goal of the weekend is to have fun, raise money, and help somebody else.

“They’re going to expect to hear some really great bands, have a good time. On Saturday we’ll have jumpers, we’ll have face paint. We’ll have face paint on Friday as well. It’s a family-friendly event. The music is family friendly. It’s just a real good time,” said Ronnie Barker.

There is no charge to get in. You can just show up to the Amp and pick a seat.

“It’s Friday, October the 6th. We’ll start at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Then Saturday, October the 7th, we’ll start at 3 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.,” said Ronnie Barker.

Ronnie Barker says they will have the most vendors they have ever had this year.

If you would like to help support the cause, you can donate at the event or online.

