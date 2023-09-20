Multiple residents displaced following apartment fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after an apartment building caught fire Tuesday in Jackson.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire around 11:40 a.m. at the Brookfield Apartments off Hollywood Drive.

According to the department, upon arrival, firefighters found an eight unit, two-story apartment building heavily involved in fire. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within an hour. All eight units were severely damaged and deemed unlivable.

“The fire has not been determined what caused it, I’m waiting for the fire investigator to give us the report,” said property manager Gloria Geronimo.

While the fire department was putting out the flames, the American Red Cross arrived on the scene to assist the residents who lost their home.

“Well, the Red Cross provides assistance, food, clothing, medical assistance if they need it, shelter, whatever their immediate needs are,” said American Red Cross volunteer Dan Vaughn.

While the Red Cross is working to provide shelter to those affected for the next couple of days, the apartment management team is working to help the residents affected relocate within the same complex.

“We’re working also with our company to make sure that we can help move them into the newer remodeled apartments that are already completed, so, it’s going to be a couple of days before they can do that, so hopefully it’ll gives us time while they are staying at the hotel so we can get the apartments ready for them to be occupied,” Geronimo said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with us on air and online as we receive more updates.

