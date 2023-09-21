GRRP grant goes to Wesley Living

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – Wesley Living and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) hosted a special event in Henderson County on Thursday.





The grant was awarded to Wesley Living for improvements planned under the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program to this senior living community with remarks by key officials.

A reception began at 11:30 a.m. with the formal program at noon.

The program provides owners of HUD-assisted multifamily housing with capital resources to reduce carbon emissions, make utility efficiency improvements, incorporate renewable energy sources, and make properties more resilient against the effects of climate hazards.

“We are to celebrate the award of a $750,000 grant for improvements on this property under our green and resilient retrofit program,” said Walter Perry, the Field Office Director for HUD.

“So these technologies and this retrofit is going to make a tremendous difference in the quality of life for our residents,” said Ron Budynas, the Vice President of Wesley Living.

Woodland Homes was the only property in Tennessee to receive funding in this national competitive award cycle.

