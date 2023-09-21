Local group marks Constitution Week

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated “Constitution Week” on Thursday.







Sunday, September 17 marked the beginning of this year’s Constitution Week.

The week is important because it serves as a chance to educate the importance of the Constitution, as well as celebrate the freedom that this document signing represents.

“We recite the preamble to the Constitution, which is a very important part of our opening ritual, which we do at every meeting,” Jan Phillips, the Chapter Regent of Jackson-Madison for NSDAR.

Thursday, students across the nation rang their bells at 3 p.m. to honor the day in Philadelphia almost 200 years ago, where the colonizers signed the American Constitution.

“I’m sure several schools will be participating at 3 p.m. to ring their bells. It’s a nationwide event to ring your bells,” Phillips said.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor AJ Massey were in attendance for the signing.

The women of NSDAR were able to receive proclamations from both mayors. They also took time to unveil their restored charter.

“We are so excited to celebrate constitution week it’s one of our highlights of our meetings and we are just overly excited about this week,” Phillips said.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter of NSDAR is one of the oldest founded chapters of Tennessee and was equally happy to celebrate their charter unveiling.

