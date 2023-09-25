THA Celebrates Outstanding Healthcare Leaders at 2023 Annual Meeting

The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) honored eight hospital and health system executives and leaders at its annual meeting this month. The awards were presented by THA President and CEO Wendy Long, M.D., and THA Chair Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial, Chattanooga.

The CEO of Distinction Award is the association’s highest honor. It recognizes leadership and service by an individual member in addition to contributions to the healthcare industry.

James Ross, president and CEO, West Tennessee Healthcare (WTH), has dedicated his entire career to WTH. He began in the organization as an EMT, then moved on to a variety of roles – registered nurse, director, vice president, and now president and CEO. A true servant, his strong leadership has focused on concern for patients for 37 years. Ross is well-respected by his team at WTH and works tirelessly with local and government leaders to ensure patients receive the highest quality of care.

The Small and Rural Hospital Leadership Award is presented in recognition of significant contributions to rural healthcare in Tennessee.

Thomas Kidd, CEO, Macon Community Hospital, Lafayette, was recognized for his exemplary leadership and dedication at the hospital for the past 19 years. Colleagues have praised Kidd for his involvement and focus on hospital rural issues in Tennessee and appreciate his efforts to address issues impacting rural hospitals, especially legislative and regulatory efforts supporting critical access hospitals.

The Senior Executive of Distinction Award recognizes leadership and service by an individual in support of a THA member hospital or health system.

Teresa Freeman, vice president and chief nursing officer, Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, has worked clinically and administratively at the hospital throughout her career, which began in 1987. She has led many quality improvement and cost reduction initiatives. She also has worked with the performance improvement teams for hospital-acquired conditions to improve documentation and nutritional status. In addition, she has created new job classifications and very flexible hours and pay to engage and retain staff.

The Trustee of Distinction Award recognizes an active or recently retired member of the board of directors or associate/advisory board of a THA member institution.

Jill Aplin, board chair, CHI Memorial, Chattanooga, was recognized for her supportive and visionary leadership on the hospital board. Her decades of leadership in healthcare have given her insight into hospital issues and challenges. A registered nurse, she is known for her steadying influence, collaboration and calm inner strength. She also has an interest in mentoring the next generation of board members and healthcare influencers.

The Patient Safety Leadership Award recognizes an individual who has taken extraordinary and innovative steps to make patient safety and quality a top priority in their organization.

Jennifer Radtke, vice president of quality and patient safety, University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, was honored for her dedication to patient safety and excellence in practice. She has led successful efforts to improve various infection rates at or better than national standards, leading multidisciplinary teams to address CLABSI, CAUTI, healthcare-associated infections and others. Her leadership also was crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nurse of Distinction Awards recognize outstanding contributions by registered nurses employed at a THA member hospital or health system.

Nurse Leader of Distinction

Nikki Polis, senior vice president and chief nursing executive, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Memphis, was honored for her vision and direction for nursing across the health system’s network of hospitals and clinics. With determination and ingenuity, she has steered a professional practice environment that emphasizes patient care excellence, and evidence-based nursing.

Clinical Nurse of Distinction

Natalie Huffine, charge nurse, medical surgical unit, Henry County Medical Center, Paris, was recognized for her dedication to providing excellent patient care during her 20 years of service. She fosters a positive and productive working environment, shares her clinical knowledge to help mentor other nurses and is recognized for her exceptional leadership skills.

The Diversity Champion Award recognizes leaders who have made outstanding contributions in leadership and workplace diversity, equity and inclusion, and demonstrated commitment to a diverse workforce.

Cyrilyn Walters, M.D., medical director, ambulatory services, Regional One Health, Memphis, was honored for being a champion of diversity and inclusion related to workforce and patient care. She is committed to supporting patients’ needs, ensuring access for all, and treating them with respect. She also is a mentor to future physician leaders, offering her experience to guide them.