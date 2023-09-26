Man pleads guilty to sexual contact with 8, 10 year-old

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee says a man pleaded guilty to sexual contact with two kids on Tuesday.

The news release from Agee says 58-year-old Donny Dollar pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery after having unlawful sexual contact with an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old at his home in Bradford in 2018.

Agee says Dollar received an eight year sentenced in the Tennessee Department of Corrections and will be added to the Sex Offender Registry for Life.

“The number one priority of our District Attorney’s Office is to successfully prosecute violent criminals to bring justice for our victims and protect our community. This is of the utmost importance for our most vulnerable victims, children who are preyed upon by those who are entrusted to care for them,” said Frederick H. Agee, District Attorney General.

