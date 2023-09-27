‘90% of parents use car seats incorrectly’: Expert shares safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — September marks Baby Safety Month and Child Passenger Safety Month in the U.S.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 90% of parents are using car seats incorrectly, which puts their children’s lives at risk.

We spoke with Child Passenger Safety Technician Dahlia Rizk, who shared car seat safety tips and mistakes parents should avoid.

Rizk says one of the most common misuses is the harness being too loose, or being worn over thick clothing.

“Look when you pull all the coat out of the way, how much slack is underneath the harness, this is unsafe in a crash,” Rizk says. “So you’re either gonna have no twist in the harness, the chest put right at the armpit level, and you should be able to not pinch any of the webbing in the harness.”

Rizk says you can learn more information about car seat safety at bucklemecoats.com.

