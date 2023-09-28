Jackson ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 66 years in prison

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man dubbed as a “career criminal” has been sentenced to 66 years in prison.

According to a press release from the office of District Attorney General Jody Pickens, 44-year-old Gary Allen Jordan, Jr. was sentenced by Judge Joseph Howell on Wednesday.

The release states Jordan’s charges stem from a January 2021 traffic stop, which led to the seizure of cash, multiple cellphones, large amounts of numerous drugs, and more.

According to the release, at the time of his arrest, Jordan already had multiple felony convictions and a long history of misdemeanor offenses.

The release says during his trial in Madison County Circuit Court, Judge Howell found Jordan to be a career offender, and he was sentenced to serve 66 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

See the full press release below:

On January 18, 2021, Officer Ryan Brisco of the Jackson Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Impala on North Royal Street after Officer Deena Morris observed the vehicle engaged in a hand–to- hand narcotics transaction. Officer Brisco found Gary Allen Jordan, Jr., age forty–four (44) of Jackson, Tennessee, to be the driver. Officer Brisco searched the vehicle and found large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana, $4195.00 in cash, two CashApp debit cards, five cellphones, and two firearms. At the time Jordan committed these offenses, he had already been convicted of two (2) counts of Aggravated Assault in 2012, Possession of Marijuana With the Intent to Sell/Deliver and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony in 2012, Felony Evading Arrest in 2012, Vehicle Burglary in 1996, and, finally, four (4) counts of Aggravated Robbery in 1996. In addition to the felony convictions, the defendant has a lengthy history of convictions for misdemeanor offenses, including convictions for Theft, Vandalism, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On April 5, 2022, a Madison County Grand Jury indicted Gary Allen Jordan, Jr. for Possessing Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Marijuana, all with Intent to Sell or Deliver. He was also indicted for being a Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm and for Posssession of a Firearm During the Commission of Dangerous Felonies. On August 16-17, 2023, the State of Tennessee, represented by Assistant District Attorney General Bradley F. Champine, tried Gary Allen Jordan, Jr. on the indictment before a jury. The jury convicted the defendant on all counts of the indictment. On September 27, 2023, Judge Joseph Howell of Madison County Circuit Court Division I, found the defendant to be a career offender and sentenced him to sixty–six (66) years in the Tennessee Department of Correction. After sentencing, the Defendant was held in contempt of court for vulgar language he directed toward the Court as he was being led from the courtroom. Because of his conduct, Judge Howell added ten (10) additional days to his already lengthy sentence. “This Defendant has had many chances to turn his life around,” said District Attorney General Jody Pickens. “Unfortunately, though, he chose to continue a life of crime in the illegal drug trade despite previously being sent to prison multiple times. Even though he had multiple violent felony convictions and had been sent to prison on more than one occasion for his criminal conduct, he had no hesitation about obtaining two handguns to protect himself while he went about his business of selling poison in this community. It would have been better for all involved, especially Mr. Jordan, if he had chosen differently. Now, at least, his days of dealing drugs are over. We thank Officer Brisco and all of our law enforcement partners who patrol our streets every day and night looking for those who would sell drugs like this in our community.”

