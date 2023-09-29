43rd Starlight Symphony to be held this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Symphony is excited to present the 43rd Starlight Symphony. It’s Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m.

It will take place on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. The program includes a variety of music from patriotic to classical.

Recording artist and songwriter, Jolene, who has West Tennessee roots, will be the featured vocalist.

And Jackson Soprano, Eleanor Garrard, will be opening the evening with the Star Spangled Banner.

“The goal is for people to be introduced to orchestral music, or if they’re already familiar with it, to enjoy a wonderful concert. We’re gonna have perfect weather tomorrow night,” said Tracey King, the Director of Marketing at the Jackson Symphony.

All will be capped off by Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture accompanied by live cannons.

