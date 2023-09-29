9th ‘Make It, Shake It’ party helps local animals

JACKSON, Tenn. – Redemption Road Rescue held their ninth annual “Make It, Shake It” party.







Guests were invited to wear their best western attire, sip martinis, and bid on donated items during the silent auction.

In the past this event has been held at different venues across Jackson. But this year is their first time it’s being held at Jackson Fairgrounds.

Redemption Road Rescue founder Lori Collins says that the support has grown each year.

“I think every year we just appreciate it more and more each year, brings its own uniqueness with the animals that we bring in and the volunteers that come into the organization and the people that we help and, you know, there’s a lot of good people that have become part of our lives that we have been able to work with and help,” Collins said.

What once was a crazy idea turned out to be the biggest annual event for this organization.

“Miss Amber is the one that came up with that idea. I thought she was crazy having martinis at a western event, but it’s really been a lot of fun it’s been a good signature drink to our people that come in,” Collins said.

Currently, Redemption Road Rescue has 30 horses in need of homes and supplies. This fun event helps raise money to take care of these majestic animals.

“The costs goes to food veterinarian care things like that,” Collins said.

With their growing number of horses, Collins also shared they have other fundraising events throughout the year.

