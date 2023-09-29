Black Tie and Blue Jeans set for October 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 4th annual Black Tie and Blue jeans event will kick off in the Hub City next week.

The event is held each year by the Friends of Heart to raise funds for the organization’s mission.

The funds raised from the event are used to purchase AEDs for the 4-Minute City program, as well as to fund EKG screenings for young, local athletes in our community.

“Overall, that’s what we’re looking for, is to save lives at the end of the day. So every dollar that comes in through Friends of Heart goes right back out in the community to save lives,” said Nathan Schrupp, the Implementation Director for Friends of Heart.

This year’s Black Tie event will begin at 6 p.m. at the civic center on Friday, October 6.

Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., with the dance floor opening at 7:30 p.m. with music by G-3.

The event will also include a silent and live auction. Get tickets here.

