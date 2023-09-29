Football Friday Night: Week 7 Final Scores

Here are the final scores for Week 7 of football across the state:

Camden

Peabody

South Side 21

Bolivar 24

North Side 42

JCM 0

Dresden 31

Union City 28

Dyersburg 30

Westview 0

Riverside 15

Huntingdon 22

McEwen 7

West Carroll 40

Adamsville

Milan

Dyer County

South Gibson

Hardin County 35

Chester County 3

South Fulton

Greenfield

First Assembly Christian

JCS

Bruceton

Houston County

Gibson County

Steward County

Halls

Humboldt

Henry County

Portland

Lake County

Gleason

Manassas

Lexington

McNairy County

Covington

McKenzie 57

Perry County 7

Middleton

Ashland

Obion County

Crockett County

Scotts Hill 0

Ripley 48

TCA 42

Harding Academy 0

Trezevant 12

Haywood County 50

USJ 10

Northpoint Christian 21