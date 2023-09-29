Football Friday Night: Week 7 Final Scores

Tristyn Stoop,

Here are the final scores for Week 7 of football across the state:

Camden
Peabody

South Side 21
Bolivar 24

North Side 42
JCM 0

Dresden 31
Union City 28

Dyersburg 30
Westview 0

Riverside 15
Huntingdon 22

McEwen 7
West Carroll 40

Adamsville
Milan

Dyer County
South Gibson

Hardin County 35
Chester County 3

South Fulton
Greenfield

First Assembly Christian
JCS

Bruceton
Houston County

Gibson County
Steward County

Halls
Humboldt

Henry County
Portland

Lake County
Gleason

Manassas
Lexington

McNairy County
Covington

McKenzie 57
Perry County 7

Middleton
Ashland

Obion County
Crockett County

Scotts Hill 0
Ripley 48

TCA 42
Harding Academy 0

Trezevant 12
Haywood County 50 

USJ 10
Northpoint Christian 21

Categories: Football Friday Nights, Sports Final Scores

Related Posts