Football Friday Night: Week 7 Final Scores
Here are the final scores for Week 7 of football across the state:
Camden
Peabody
South Side 21
Bolivar 24
North Side 42
JCM 0
Dresden 31
Union City 28
Dyersburg 30
Westview 0
Riverside 15
Huntingdon 22
McEwen 7
West Carroll 40
Adamsville
Milan
Dyer County
South Gibson
Hardin County 35
Chester County 3
South Fulton
Greenfield
First Assembly Christian
JCS
Bruceton
Houston County
Gibson County
Steward County
Halls
Humboldt
Henry County
Portland
Lake County
Gleason
Manassas
Lexington
McNairy County
Covington
McKenzie 57
Perry County 7
Middleton
Ashland
Obion County
Crockett County
Scotts Hill 0
Ripley 48
TCA 42
Harding Academy 0
Trezevant 12
Haywood County 50
USJ 10
Northpoint Christian 21