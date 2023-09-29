JCM holds 2023 homecoming parade

It is an exciting week for Jackson Central-Merry as their homecoming is in full swing.









JCM is back with their homecoming parade and it is bigger and better than ever. Ramonica Dorsey, the Principal at JCM, said that the school is full of pride and there is no better way to show that than with a big parade.

“It’s just the community pride. The alumni have been so supportive since we have opened back up. It’s the rebirth. We just want to showcase and let them know that we’re back and we’re better than ever,” Dorsey said.

There were quite a few other schools that participated in the parade Friday morning. Some students mentioned their favorite part of being in this parade.

“How the district can come together and see how we can really bond,” said Shamyra Noble, a North Parkway student.

MaKenzie Winters, a cheerleader for JCM, talked about the fun activities the school has done throughout the week.

“So homecoming for JCM Early College can be a little bit different. So we have our Spirit Days throughout the week, and today we are having the parade, and then we’ll have a pep rally. Then later on is the game,” Winters said.

Dorsey wants to invite everyone to come out to the homecoming game Friday night to experience the great atmosphere.

“But also come out to the game tonight. It’s against North Side at South Side High School. Kickoff starts at 7 o’clock. Our homecoming court and royalty will be featured at 6:30,” Dorsey said.

If you have not been able to attend the parade in the last two years, Dorsey says you need to try and come out and watch because it will just keep getting bigger and better.

This is JCMs second homecoming parade since 2016.

