Kayak shares becomes available at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – A ribbon cutting was held Friday for a new self-service kayak share with Rentfun at Beech Lake in Lexington.









Kayaks will be available at two locations, Beech Lake and Pine Lake. Restfun also hired a local maintenance man to make sure that everything runs smoothly.

The Henderson County Chamber says the kayaks will be located next to the loading ramp.

For $25, you can take a kayak out for up to two hours. The price will include one kayak, a paddle, and a life vest.

“We just want to bring the family atmosphere, along with our picnicking, and the swimming, and everything else, the fishing, and it’s just a great place to do a lot of recreation at our lakes,” said Keith Wish, the Director of the Beech River Watershed Development Authority.

