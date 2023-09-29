LANE DOC FEST Announces Its Second Edition: Award and Gala Show On October 7, 2023

PRESS RELEASE BY PAUL RIVAS, LANE DOC FEST FESTIVAL DIRECTOR:

JACKSON, TENNESSEE, September 29, 2023 – Mark your calendars for a spectacular evening as Lane Doc Fest presents its prestigious awards and gala event on October 7, 2023, at the renowned Chambers-McClure Theater within Lane College. The festivities will commence with a special reception honoring our esteemed guest at 5:00 PM, followed by the grandeur of the red-carpet awards and gala show at 7:00 PM. This captivating event welcomes the public, filmmakers, students, and our distinguished guests alike.

An annual tradition, Lane Doc Fest serves as a platform to showcase independent documentary films that shed light on critical social issues, the essence of humanity, environmental concerns, and cultural awareness. By bringing a diverse array of international films to our community, Lane Doc Fest encapsulates the epitome of cinematic and visual artistry, spotlighting both local talents and international filmmakers. This year’s edition has received submissions of over 741 films from 92 different countries, including films that have garnered recognition at esteemed film festivals such as Berlinale, Cannes, Sundance, IDFA, Sheffield, to name just a few. The eminent panel of judges for our historic film festival includes globally acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers and a diverse array of professionals from the industry.

A highlight of this year’s festivities is the momentous recognition of Ilya Salkind, who will be bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement award. This accolade stands as a singular honor, celebrating industry professionals for their unparalleled contributions over a lifetime, particularly in the realm of the music industry. Ilya Salkind earned acclaim through a Golden Globe nomination for his immensely successful box office hits such as “The Three Musketeers” and his visionary creation of the blockbuster, Academy Award-Winning “Superman” film franchise. This franchise has etched its name as one of the most triumphant in the annals of cinematic history.

In addition, LANE DOC FEST AND LANE DOC INSTITUTE are offering a special program that empowers students, guiding them to assume the role of proficient leaders in their individual career paths. We provide career counseling and offer various professional development opportunities.

About Lane College:

Founded in 1882 by Bishop Isaac Lane of the Colored Methodist Church, was then and is now an educational institution especially situated to seek to enroll and educate those who may not otherwise have an opportunity to receive a higher education. In keeping with this Mission, the College offers creative and enriching academic programs to prepare students for their chosen careers; and encourages active student engagement to cultivate life-long learning.