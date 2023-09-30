Dyersburg Police investigates shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn.—Shooting incident prompts investigation in Dyersburg.

The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday morning.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, around 10:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to Cherry Street in reference to a man being shot.

When officers reached the scene, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim chose not to provide police with information regarding the incident.

The victim was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Memphis for treatment.

The Dyersburg Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the incident to call 311, Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, or contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.

