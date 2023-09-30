October programs at the Jackson Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages.

The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for teens and children to enjoy this month. Check out all the library has to offer.

This month’s activities for children and teens include:

Story Times at the Main Library

Every Mondays, Tuesdays, & Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in October. For ages 5 and under. Join in for stories, songs, fun, and time spent with friends.

This month’s special reading times include:

World Farm Animals Day – October 2, 5 (No Story Time Oct. 3)

Join us for an imaginary trip to the barnyard with stories, songs, and a craft about the farm.

National Dessert Day – October 10, 12

Join us for treats (not a real one, just books about them). Cupcakes, pie, cookies, and more. Yum!

National Pasta Day – October 16, 17, 19

Join us as we read our Big Read kids selection, Strega Nona, and sing about spaghetti, macaroni, and all things pasta.

Halloween Story Time

Join us on Saturday, October 21, at 10:30 am. We will enjoy some not-too-spooky stories just in time for Halloween. Wear your costumes!

National Frankenstein Day – October 23, 24, 26

Join us to hear some funny (not scary) books about monsters and leave with a creepy craft!

Halloween- October 30,31

Come wearing your favorite costumes and get ready for a fun Halloween themed story time!

Coding Club

Join us every first Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on October 5. Meet fellow programmers and build your coding skills. Make games, animations, and more, all with code. Geared towards ages 10 and up.

Pokémon Trading Card Swap

Join us on Saturday, October 14, from 11:00 -1:00 p.m. Trade cards from everyone’s favorite pocket monster game, Pokémon.

Crazy Eight’s Math Club

Join us on Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. on October 10, 17, & 24 for a fun math club for grades 3 -5! Play games and do activities to develop math skills.

Brown Bag Book Club

Join us every Wednesday at 12:00 pm. on October 4, 11, 18, and 25. Tweens and teens are welcome to bring a sack lunch and join us for a book club.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm. on October 5 and 19. Come play board games of all kinds! We have anything from chess, checkers, D&D and Settlers of Catan.

Family Book Club for Homeschoolers

Every Wednesday at 10:30-12:00 p.m. on October 4, 11, 18, 25. Nim’s Island by Wendy Orr. Families with children of any age sign up with Ms. Jennifer & borrow the book. You’ll read aloud together at home, then come to book club to discuss the book, craft, play, and make new friends.

AFter School Family Book Club

Join us on the last Thursday of the month, October 26 at 4:00. Nim’s Island by Wendy Orr.

Jr. Master Gardener class – Operation W.A.T.E.R.

Geared towards grades 6-8. Held Tuesdays 3:30 – 5 pm. October 3, 10, 17, and 24. Tweens and teens are invited to come learn about soil and water & how they interact with plants in this stepping-stone to becoming a Jr. Master Gardener.

Young Writers Program (NaNoWriMo)

Join us every Thursday at 4:00 pm. October 5, 12, 19, & 26. For ages 11-16. Join us as we embark on a 12 week creative writing curriculum, to prepare for writing your own novel during National Novel Writing Month in November.

The Jackson Madison County Library main branch is located at 433 E. Lafayette St. in downtown Jackson.

And to find out more visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.