Prayer walk event returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—Many gathered for the return of a special event in Jackson this morning.

This morning several residents came together for the third annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk.

Participants met up around 8:30 this morning at Barton’s Home Outlet in Jackson to enjoy food and fellowship followed by prayer at 9.

The participants then proceeded to walk and pray over neighborhoods between Hollywood Drive and U.S. 45 Bypass, a span of nearly two miles round trip.

The walk was followed by a community cookout at 11 hosted by the Jackson Police Department which included hamburgers, hotdogs, and a bounce house for kids.

The annual walk is held in honor of Clark Shaw, who operated The Old Country Store for many years, he sadly passed away in 2020 from COVID-19.

“Dad really spent a lot of time praying for this neighborhood. It’s right….Kind of backs up to the Casey Jones Village and so, we just took an interest in it and want to spend some time in prayer for the people that live in this neighborhood,” said Brooks Shaw, General Manager at Old Country Store.

Shaw helped to coordinate the first prayer walk along with Pastor Garry Martin back in 2018.

This is the third year for the event.

