The LOCAL welcomes new businesses

JACKSON, Tenn.—The LOCAL welcomed two new businesses Saturday.

Burn Your Truth hosted its grand opening and offers handcrafted, scented soy candles, wax melts, and offers home décor. Each candle selection is carefully named after life experiences with a scent to match.

The shop is owned by Ariana Hargrove, who started the business in February 2022. You can also shop with Burn Your Truth online at burnyourtruth.com.

The LOCAL also welcomed Grinning Soul Crochet. The shop, owned by Laura Grisham, offers crocheted items along with fiber art kits, hand-dyed natural and specialty yarns, craft kits for kids and a Little Free Fiberary.

Online ordering is also available at grinningsoulcrochet.com.

You can visit both new businesses inside The LOCAL at 202 West Lafayette Street in Jackson.

