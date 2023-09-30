Walkers take strides to raise money for Birth Choice

JACKSON, Tenn.—And another special walk was held Saturday morning in Jackson.

Birth Choice hosted its annual Walk for Life at 9 this morning.

The event took place at West Jackson Baptist Church.

The walk is held to raise money to help those facing unplanned pregnancies.

Walk for Life uses peer-to-peer fundraising as participants are asked to have friends and family members sponsor them and pledge or donate to Birth Choice.

Walkers strolled for a 1.5 mile trek and the event also featured games, activities for kids, a petting zoo and more.

“We’re just thrilled that we have people coming out from around West Tennessee to support our clinics that help usually over a thousand clients a year and we’re just really excited,” said Tiffany Dawson, Director of Development, Birth Choice.

The funds benefit all Birth Choice locations and Mobile Clinics across the West Tennessee community.

Birth Choice’s goal this year is to raise 120,000 dollars.

