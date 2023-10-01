Local rink gears up for National Roller Skating Month

JACKSON, Tenn.—Today marks the first day of National Roller Skating Month and this Hub City rink is already rolling with the celebration.

Magic Wheels is celebrating this national month celebration all October.









Roller skating dates back to 1743 when a group of Foley actors where mimicking the sound of ice skating.

Magic Wheels has been open for nearly 40 years now.

This skating rink has been the source of joy for many generations.

Natasha Lane Jarret, Assistant Manager of Magic Wheels says more about this month’s celebration.

“Well, yesterday we had a glow party and we have some upcoming activities. Halloween is coming up, we have fall break for the Jackson Madison County School System and we will be open all week,” Jarret said.

Natasha also mentions to stop by and see their new carpet, bouncy house, and other fun amenities.

